Wheeling approves settlement of police misconduct lawsuit

hello

Wheeling formally agreed to a $30,000 settlement with a resident who said a police officer unlawfully injured him inside the police department.

The village board on Tuesday unanimously approved the settlement of the federal lawsuit brought by Joshua Carranza.

In the lawsuit, Carranza said he was confused by the police officers' orders while being processed after an arrest in March 2015. He accused a police officer of slamming him to the floor of the processing room, according to the lawsuit.

The village and police officers denied wrongdoing and did not admit liability in the settlement.