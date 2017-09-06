Poll shows voters upset with beverage tax commissioners

Voters could cap the re-election bids of four Cook County commissioners from Chicago over their support for the sweetened beverage tax, a new poll suggests.

The latest in a series of polls by We Ask America, a subsidiary of the Illinois Manufacturers Association, offers a snapshot into the unpopularity of the penny-an-ounce pop tax that took effect on Aug. 2.

The poll conducted Aug. 30 asked more than 700 registered voters whether they are more or less likely to vote for commissioners based on their vote for the county beverage tax.

The Cook County Board will meet Wednesday, Sept. 13, when an anti-tax proposal is expected to be heard.

For Commissioner Luis Arroyo Jr., 53 percent said they were less likely to re-elect him, the poll found. For Commissioner John Daley, nearly 67 percent said they wouldn't vote to re-elect. For Commissioner Stanley Moore, nearly 65 percent. For Commissioner Deborah Sims, 54.5 percent said they were less likely to re-elect.

