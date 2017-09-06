Oakton students rally for those affected by Trump's immigration decision

hello

Oakton Community College students Wednesday rallied to support students who might be affected by the announcement Tuesday that President Donald Trump would in six months end a program created by Barack Obama to prevent the deportation of immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

The Association to Nourish and Develop the Advancement of Latinos in Education held the rally to show support for students in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Students spoke in an open mic forum about issues that relate to DACA students, low-income students and students of color.

Oakton officials said in a news release announcing the rally that the Latino population in the Oakton district grew by almost 13,000 people from 2009 to 2014.

About 29 percent of the district population was born outside of the U.S., compared to 13.8 percent for the state as a whole, the news release said. In the community college district, 15 percent of residents are bilingual and another 15 percent speak Spanish only or do not speak English well.