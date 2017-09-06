Breaking News Bar
 
Politics
updated: 9/6/2017 4:55 PM

Oakton students rally for those affected by Trump's immigration decision

  • Oakton Community College students rally Wednesday in support of DACA students.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Franklin Ortega, coordinator for The Association to Nourish and Develop the Advancement of Latinos in Education, speaks at the Oakton Community College student rally Wednesday in support of DACA students.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Student Government Senator Gabriel Chacon speaks at the Oakton Community College student rally Wednesday in support of DACA students.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Juletta Patrick, assistant vice president for student affairs, speaks at the Oakton Community College student rally Wednesday in support of DACA students.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Chairman of Student Judicial Board Chayanne Trejo speaks Wednesday at the Oakton Community College student rally in support of DACA students.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Oakton Community College students rally Wednesday in support of DACA students.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Students gather for the Oakton Community College student rally Wednesday in support of DACA students.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Students and faculty gather for the Oakton Community College student rally Wednesday in support of DACA students.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Oakton Community College students Wednesday rallied to support students who might be affected by the announcement Tuesday that President Donald Trump would in six months end a program created by Barack Obama to prevent the deportation of immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

The Association to Nourish and Develop the Advancement of Latinos in Education held the rally to show support for students in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Students spoke in an open mic forum about issues that relate to DACA students, low-income students and students of color.

Oakton officials said in a news release announcing the rally that the Latino population in the Oakton district grew by almost 13,000 people from 2009 to 2014.

About 29 percent of the district population was born outside of the U.S., compared to 13.8 percent for the state as a whole, the news release said. In the community college district, 15 percent of residents are bilingual and another 15 percent speak Spanish only or do not speak English well.

