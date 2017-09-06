Oakton only Illinois school to make policy magazine top 20 list

A policy magazine has listed Oakton Community College as one of the nation's top schools for contributing to the public good.

The school with campuses in Des Plaines and Skokie was the only Illinois institution to make Washington Monthly's two top 20 lists for universities and community colleges.

The list rates two-year schools for adult learners on factors such as flexibility of programs, loan repayment rates, tuition, income after college entry and percentage of students over age 25.

The magazine created the lists as a response to rankings by U.S. News & World Report, which it says relies on "easily manipulated measures" of wealth, exclusivity and prestige.

Check out the list at washingtonmontly.com.