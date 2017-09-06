Lawsuit: Inadequate security at Aurora frat party where man was killed

hello

Marquette L. West was being held on $2 million bail in the murder of Derrick Page Jr. in 2015.

Relatives of a Plainfield man who was shot and killed two years ago outside a fraternity party at Aurora University have filed a lawsuit arguing that there was inadequate security at the event.

Derrick Page Sr. filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in Kane County in the murder of his son, Derrick Page Jr., 23, who was shot in the head Sept. 5, 2015, at an Alpha Phi Alpha party held on the 600 block of North Lake Street.

Page, a former Aurora football player and aspiring musician, died the next day at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages from: the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, which is based in Maryland; Malik Inkacha and Elijah McNutt, as individuals and as officers in the fraternity's Aurora chapter; and Paul and Vida Chenier, who are identified as owners of a reception hall, La Fiesta Party Place, which was rented for the party.

The lawsuit argues fraternity members rented La Fiesta for a party the night of Sept. 4, 2015, and used fraternity funds to pay for security.

Page left the party to buy more alcohol at a nearby store and while he was out, a fight broke out involving one of Page's friends, Aaron Williams, according to the lawsuit.

Williams ran from the reception hall and several people chased him down and assaulted him. Page tried to intervene, and Marquette L. West pulled a gun and shot Page, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit argues that the venue was inappropriate for the event, security was not properly trained and organizers were negligent.

A message left at the Alpha Phi Alpha headquarters was not returned. Attempts to reach the local chapter were unsuccessful.

Jerome Urbik, the attorney representing the Page family in the lawsuit, did not have an immediate comment when reached by phone.

The lawsuit is next due in court Nov. 14.

The criminal case against West, 23, of the 1000 block of Woodview Court, Aurora, is proceeding. He was charged in fall 2015 with murder and remains in Kane County jail on $2 million bail. He is next due in court Oct. 27.