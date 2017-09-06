Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana man dies after crashing into truck on I-80

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent
A 76-year-old Indiana man was killed in a crash Wednesday when his car crossed lanes and collided with a s

The crash happened at 8:07 a.m. when Joseph Tomsic of Munster, Indiana, and 54-year-old Jorge Aldaba Esquinca of Naperville were both driving west on Interstate 80, approaching Interstate 355, according to a news release Wednesday from the Illinois State Police.

For reasons unknown to police, Tomsic drove his 2004 Nissan Murano over the center lane, into the far right lane and struck the back of Esquinca's semi-truck, according to the release.

Tomsic was taken to Silver Cross Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

At the time of the crash, traffic was slowed while police responded to a separate crash on the shoulder, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.

