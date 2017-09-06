Fox Valley police reports

Kane County

• A credit card and $210 cash were stolen from a vehicle on the 1200 block of Gates Street near Aurora between 12:01 and 7:30 a.m. Friday.

• A $1,000 concrete saw was reported stolen from a trailer on the 33W400 block of Route 38 near Geneva at 5:17 p.m. Friday.

• An estimated $300 damage was caused between 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 and 6 a.m. Friday after locks on numerous trailers on the 6N500 block of Route 25 in St. Charles Township were cut and the trailers spray-painted.

• Matthew J. Konwent, 20, of the 0-99 block of Forest Hill Drive, Glen Ellyn, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, DUI with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or more, possession of alcohol by a minor, improper lane use and driving too fast for conditions after he crashed into a sport utility vehicle just after 2 a.m. Aug. 30 at Big Timber and Randall roads near Elgin, according to a sheriff's report.