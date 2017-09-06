Fall Fest planned for newly renvoated Carpenter Park

hello

The completion of a $1 million renovation at Carpentersville's flagship park has prompted the village's special events commission to host an autumn-themed festival there next month.

The inaugural Fall Fest, scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 14, will likely be the first of several new events aimed at drawing residents to Carpenter Park, commission member Sara Miller said.

Organizers for years have been brainstorming fresh ideas for village events, most of which were put on the back burner in anticipation of the park's redevelopment, she said. However, the park was under construction and largely unusable for longer than expected when the state froze project funding for more than a year.

With renovations finally complete, Miller said, the special events commission intends to use the upgraded space to host a slate of festivities over the next year, starting with the Fall Fest. The park now includes various picnic areas, a disc golf course, basketball courts, walking paths and a new playground.

"We just want to bring more people out to the park, especially with it being newly renovated," she said. "It's a great place to come hang out."

The Fall Fest will be centered around family-friendly activities such as hayrides, a scarecrow contest, a craft show and Touch-a-Truck, Miller said. Children will be able to decorate pumpkins, search for prizes hidden in piles of straw and participate in various autumn-themed games.

Trustee Diane Lawrence, also a commission member, said the village is teaming with the Star 105.5 FM radio station, which will broadcast live from the event for two hours and assist with marketing efforts.

The festival will also feature food vendors and apple-flavored treats, such as cider and doughnuts. Alcohol sales will not be permitted.

"It should be a nice family day," said Trustee Pat Schultz, also the commission chairwoman. "Every year, we expect to build it."

Miller said organizers are already looking ahead to next year, when they hope to host concerts and other activities that are free or at a minimal cost to the public.

"We want to be able to give back to the community with these events," she said.