Suburban Democrats in Congress denounce Trump decision on DACA; GOP mum

President Donald Trump's administration will "wind down" a program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared Tuesday. Associated Press

Carlos Esteban, 31, of Woodbridge, Va., a nursing student and recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, rallies with others Tuesday in support of DACA outside of the White House, in Washington, D.C. Associated Press

Democratic members of Congress from the suburbs were quick Tuesday to denounce President Donald Trump's decision to end an Obama-era program preventing the deportation of illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, while local Republicans have stayed silent on the issue for now.

"In my first conversation with President Trump on Inauguration Day, I thanked him for the positive things he had said about the Dreamers. He looked me in the eye and said: 'Don't worry. We are going to take care of those kids,'" U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said of those 800,000 young immigrants granted protections under the program.

Durbin went on to describe today's announcement by the Trump administration as one that was "cold, harsh, threatening, and showed little respect."

Bloomberg News reported that Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Tuesday that Trump would "wind down" the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program in six months, with the aim that Congress take action on the young immigrants' future.

"Congress, get ready to do your job -- DACA!" Trump said on Twitter Tuesday morning as lawmakers returned to Washington from their August recess.

Democrats warn of the social and economic consequences of ending the program and losing hundreds of thousands of bright young people who are living and working in the country.

"The United States is the only home many of these young people have ever known and their presence has made our country stronger," Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville said. He said DACA recipients have added roughly $460 billion to the nation's gross domestic product.

"Congress needs to act immediately to overturn this outrageous action," Democratic U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston said. "DACA recipients should know that these may be dark days, but we're not done fighting with them."

DACA participants must have arrived in the U.S. before age 16; been 30 or younger on June 15, 2012; be in school or have a high school diploma, GED certificate or honorable discharge from the military; and have no serious criminal offenses.

Some Republicans in the GOP-led Congress support making the program permanent, while others remain opposed.

Sessions, in his comments, criticized the program as "unilateral executive amnesty."

Durbin and Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham plan an afternoon news conference where they will unveil a bipartisan plan to "allow young immigrants who grew up in the United States to earn lawful permanent residence and eventually American citizenship," according to a news release.

Republicans U.S. Reps. Peter Roskam of Wheaton and Randy Hultgren of Plano have not responded to requests for comment from the Daily Herald.