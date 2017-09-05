More wine, new menu items at this year's Festival of the Vine

More wines than ever -- 26 -- will be featured at this year's Festival of the Vine in downtown Geneva. Daily Herald File Photo

How do you improve on a festival that centers around eating and drinking? By adding more, of course.

Geneva's Festival of the Vine, now in its 36th year, will overflow with food and wine choices.

"New items on the restaurant menus will make it a whole new culinary experience," said Laura Rush, communications manager at Geneva Chamber of Commerce. "We have 26 wines -- the most ever -- this year including a 16-ticket glass of wine."

Festival of the Vine takes place Friday though Sunday, Sept. 8-10, in downtown Geneva and is hosted by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce with support from the city of Geneva.

The festival's Flavor Fare tent, where international and seasonal cuisine is prepared by Geneva restaurateurs paired with a diverse selection of wines, will be the centerpiece of this year's celebration. Festivalgoers can sample food and wine, while enjoying live entertainment at the giant outdoor tent at State and Fourth streets.

Also new this year is a sidewalk chalk contest, Rush said.

"School of Art is hosting a sidewalk chalk contest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on James Street," Rush said. "Preregistration is encouraged, however if slots are not filled, they can sign up (at the festival). All ages are welcome."

Other festival offerings include business booths, flower market, an arts and crafts show (Saturday and Sunday only), and carriage and trolley rides. Local entertainers will perform on the courthouse lawn at Third and James streets from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Rush shared some tips for those planning to attend the festival.

"Look at the information on the website and plan your day from there. Certainly you can't try all the foods in one day, so plan to come back if you can or at least eat a few times at the tent. The items are intended to be tastings so festivalgoers can sample from a few different ones in one sitting. Earlier in the day tends to be a little less crowded, so if you are bringing family that would be a good time to go."

Musical entertainment on the main stage includes Geneva Jazz Ensemble and The Moods on Friday; The Thompson Duo, Gregory Hyde and Hiline Band on Saturday; and The MacCartyns and Drew Clausen on Sunday.

"If you are staying to listen to music on main stage, please bring a chair, as we like to have the provided seating for those that are eating and get there early for that. Space to put a chair is limited and fills up quickly," Rush advises.

Most importantly, Rush added, don't forget to bring cash and your driver's license, as you must show ID to purchase wine.

"Only cash is accepted and everything is ticket based (one ticket = $1) Food is between 3-7 tickets and wine is 5, 7, 12 and 16 tickets/glass."

"There are two entrances, one off State and one off Hamilton. The ticket booth is located closer to Hamilton and tickets can be purchased on both sides of ticket booth (north and south)," Rush said.

For details, call (630) 232-6060 or visit genevachamber.com.