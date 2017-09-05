Itasca plans authentic German Oktoberfest

The Johnny Wagner Band, a staple of Itasca Oktoberfest, will perform oompa music both Friday and Saturday. Daily Herald File Photo

Itasca's 10th annual Oktoberfest opens Friday evening with Mayor Jeff Pruyn, right, tapping the first keg and serving up a beer. The festival continues all weekend with German beer, music and food. Daily Herald File Photo

Now that it's September, let the Oktoberfest celebrations begin.

Itasca is set to celebrate its 10th annual Oktoberfest. And just like the German counterpart the festival is fashioned after, the late summer-early autumn bash begins in the month preceding October, despite its name.

Similar to the merrymaking in Munich, Itasca's version features German bands, German food and German gusto, said Dan Kompanowski, the village's special events coordinator.

"Itasca was settled primarily by Germans," he said. "The celebration will be like they do in Germany."

There is one major exception: The Bavarian version lasts 18 days, beginning Sept. 16 and ending Oct. 3. Itasca Oktoberfest extends only through this weekend, from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 8 to 10, in the village's downtown district on Orchard Street.

During the weekend, he said, between 7,000 and 10,000 revelers typically visit, gathering under the 230-foot-long tent or in the beer garden just outside the tent.

The fun starts Friday afternoon when Mayor Jeff Pruyn is expected to be on hand to tap the first beer keg.

The Johnny Wagner Band will take the stage from 7 to 10 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. The band has become a staple at Itasca Oktoberfest, organizers said.

"They are probably one of the most popular German bands in the Midwest," Kompanowski said.

The Tempos will perform from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Like the music, the festival food will be flavored with German tradition, he said. The menu will include spaetzle, pork with red cabbage, bratwurst, sauerkraut and pretzels, with chicken nuggets and fries for children.

"It's all authentic German food," he said.

Food will be served by Rogue Curbside Catering, a food truck kitchen led by chef Mark Eckert, formerly of the Westin Chicago Northwest, Kompanowski said.

The Itasca Lions Club will host the beer tent, where a variety of brews will be available. The Lions also are throwing a tailgate party near the commuter rail station from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday when the Chicago Bears take on the Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field.

Proceeds from Itasca Oktoberfest will be donated to the Itasca Walk-In Ministry and the Itasca Food Pantry, Kompanowski said.

Children are welcome to attend and enjoy the Kids Corner, where the Itasca Park District and the Itasca Public Library will present crafts and other activities from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Admission to Itasca Oktoberfest is free, as is parking.