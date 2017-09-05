Harris, LaHood speaking to Elk Grove, Wheeling GOP meetings

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, a Peoria Republican, will meet with the Republicans of Wheeling Township at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in its headquarters at 909 E. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. The public is invited. Coffee, juice and breakfast baked goods will be served.

"We are delighted that Rep. LaHood has accepted our invitation to speak," said township committeeman Ruth O'Connell. "Darin is a conservative and a dad who was first elected to Congress in a special election in 2015 after more than four years in the Illinois Senate. He is the son of former congressman Ray LaHood, who is the former U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

State Rep. David Harris, an Arlington Heights Republican, will speak to the Republican Organization of Elk Grove Township on state budget battles and other items 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Elk Grove Township meeting hall, 2400 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Bring your questions and concerns. Admission is free. Coffee and refreshments will be served.