updated: 9/5/2017 2:31 PM

Antioch man in fatal motorcycle crash identified

Lee Filas
 
 

Russell Schultz of Antioch man has been identified as the man who died Sunday night after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into trees in Antioch.

Schultz, 57, died of multiple traumatic injuries suffered in the crash at 7:53 p.m. Sunday, at the intersection of Nelson Road and North Avenue, said Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper.

The coroner's office is still awaiting toxicology reports, Cooper said.

Schultz was driving his motorcycle south on Nelson when he had trouble making a turn onto North Avenue and drove into trees along the side of the road, authorities said. He later was pronounced dead at a hospital, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.

