Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/4/2017 5:23 PM

Naperville bids farewell to summer with parade

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Daniel Sanderson of Neuqua Valley High School collects a donation for Hurricane Harvey relief Monday from Mark Stimac of Naperville during the Naperville Labor Day parade.

      Daniel Sanderson of Neuqua Valley High School collects a donation for Hurricane Harvey relief Monday from Mark Stimac of Naperville during the Naperville Labor Day parade.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Members of the Naperville Central High School flags team perform Monday in the Naperville Labor Day parade, a highlight of the final day of the Last Fling festival.

      Members of the Naperville Central High School flags team perform Monday in the Naperville Labor Day parade, a highlight of the final day of the Last Fling festival.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Members of the Neuqua Valley High School pom-pom squad perform Monday in the Naperville Labor Day parade.

      Members of the Neuqua Valley High School pom-pom squad perform Monday in the Naperville Labor Day parade.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Brennan Gerardot, 3, of Oswego waves an American Flag on Monday during the Naperville Labor Day parade.

      Brennan Gerardot, 3, of Oswego waves an American Flag on Monday during the Naperville Labor Day parade.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Connie Wisler-Herzog holds her granddaughter Hailey Herzog, 1½, as they watch the annual Naperville Labor Day parade Monday along Mill Street.

      Connie Wisler-Herzog holds her granddaughter Hailey Herzog, 1½, as they watch the annual Naperville Labor Day parade Monday along Mill Street.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

If Monday really was the end of summer, at least unofficially, at least it didn't go out quietly, courtesy of the marching bands that helped lead the Naperville Labor Day parade through the city's downtown.

Dozens of floats, bands and community organizations took part in the parade, which stepped off at Naperville North High School and marched to Naperville Central High.

The parade was among the highlights of the final day of the Naperville Last Fling, a four-day festival organized annually by the Naperville Jaycees. The fest helps raise funds to support a variety of Jaycees programs benefiting the community. Marchers in the parade also accepted donations along the route to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Other highlights on the schedule of events Monday included performances by the cover bands 3AM and Infinity, as well as the Fling Mile and Rooster 5K runs.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account