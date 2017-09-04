Naperville bids farewell to summer with parade

If Monday really was the end of summer, at least unofficially, at least it didn't go out quietly, courtesy of the marching bands that helped lead the Naperville Labor Day parade through the city's downtown.

Dozens of floats, bands and community organizations took part in the parade, which stepped off at Naperville North High School and marched to Naperville Central High.

The parade was among the highlights of the final day of the Naperville Last Fling, a four-day festival organized annually by the Naperville Jaycees. The fest helps raise funds to support a variety of Jaycees programs benefiting the community. Marchers in the parade also accepted donations along the route to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Other highlights on the schedule of events Monday included performances by the cover bands 3AM and Infinity, as well as the Fling Mile and Rooster 5K runs.