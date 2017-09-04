Fire leaves Round Lake Park house uninhabitable

hello

A Round Lake Park family was displaced Monday afternoon after a fire left their home uninhabitable, authorities said.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, which started in the crawl space of a house in the 200 block of Bellevue Drive, Police Chief George Filenko said. The cause appears to have been electrical.

A resident called 911 about 2 p.m. and reported seeing smoke inside the house, he said. When authorities arrived shortly after, they noticed smoke, but no flames, coming from the residence.

Two adults and three children, ages 5, 7 and 13, had safely evacuated the house by the time crews arrived, Filenko said. They are staying with relatives who live in the area.

Though there doesn't appear to be any exterior damage, Filenko said the interior smoke and fire damage is "pretty substantial." Building inspectors and investigators from the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District remained at the scene Monday afternoon.