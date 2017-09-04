Barrington-area fire district to hold antique fire truck show, open house

Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District will host an antique fire truck show and open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. The free show will display the contrast between vintage firefighting equipment from prior generations and today's state-of-the-art operations. The antique trucks will be available until 1 p.m. Visitors will get to mingle with the Barrington Countryside firefighters and learn about the workings of Northwest Central Dispatch, which will have representatives on hand distributing information. "This year's antique fire truck show and open house is an opportunity to share a bit of the fire service's storied history with our residents and offer an overview of today's technologically-advanced public safety operations," Fire Chief Jim Kreher said.