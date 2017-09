Antioch man dies in motorcycle crash

A 57-year-old man died Sunday night after his motorcycle crashed into a grove of trees in Antioch.

The Antioch resident was driving his motorcycle south on Nelson Road at 7:53 p.m. when he had trouble making a turn onto North Avenue and drove into trees along the side of the road, police Sgt. Aron Fendel said.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at a hospital, Fendel said. An autopsy is scheduled for today, Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said.