Long Grove goes green for Irish Days

hello

A group of green-clad festivalgoers sang along with entertainer Gavin Coyle of Derry, Northern Ireland, as he played folk music and traditional Irish ballads Sunday during Irish Days in Long Grove.

Coyle, who also provided musical accompaniment at a Mass Sunday morning, led off a day of Irish music in the village's historic downtown that also featured performances by Green Meadow Boys, Shannon Rovers and The Dooley Brothers.

Among the other highlights of the day was a performance by the McNulty School of Dance and a pair of contests: the Best Men's Legs in a Kilt Competition and a dog beauty contest.

There was also plenty of Irish-theme food, drink and goods for sale throughout downtown.

Irish Days wraps up Monday, with performances by Dillon Gavin School of Dance, Joe Cullen & Kathleen Keane, Shannon Rovers and The Tooles.