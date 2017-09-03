Breaking News Bar
 
Long Grove goes green for Irish Days

  • French bulldog Aggie, owned by Heather Joelson of Lake Forest, waits to discover whether she won the Dog Beauty Contest during Irish Days in Long Grove on Sunday. The festival featured Irish music, dance and food along with a Best Men's Legs In A Kilt contest and the dog beauty contest.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Singer Gavin Coyle of Aurora performs Sunday during Irish Days in Long Grove. The three-day fest wraps up Monday with more live music, Irish-themed food and gifts, and activities for kids.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Declan Doubrava, 6, of Barrington poses as a leprechaun during Irish Days in Long Grove on Sunday.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Bob Lanigan of Kildeer sits with his wife, Kristin, before competing in the Best Men's Legs in a Kilt competition Sunday during Irish Days in Long Grove.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

A group of green-clad festivalgoers sang along with entertainer Gavin Coyle of Derry, Northern Ireland, as he played folk music and traditional Irish ballads Sunday during Irish Days in Long Grove.

Coyle, who also provided musical accompaniment at a Mass Sunday morning, led off a day of Irish music in the village's historic downtown that also featured performances by Green Meadow Boys, Shannon Rovers and The Dooley Brothers.

Among the other highlights of the day was a performance by the McNulty School of Dance and a pair of contests: the Best Men's Legs in a Kilt Competition and a dog beauty contest.

There was also plenty of Irish-theme food, drink and goods for sale throughout downtown.

Irish Days wraps up Monday, with performances by Dillon Gavin School of Dance, Joe Cullen & Kathleen Keane, Shannon Rovers and The Tooles.

