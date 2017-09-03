A dozen unlocked vehicles burglarized in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights police are reminding people to lock their cars after burglars entered 12 unlocked vehicles in one recent 39-hour period.

Police said a wallet was taken out of a 2010 BMW X5 on the 600 block of South Pine; a wallet and cash out of a 2014 Nissan Rogue on the 1000 block of South Highland; loose change out of a 2015 Subaru Forester on the 1000 block of West Sigwalt; a wallet out of a 2009 Lincoln MKS on the 900 block of South Walnut; a 50-inch flat screen TV valued at $300 and change out of a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu on the 400 block of South Ridge; and a canvas bag with CDs valued at $25 and coin purse with change out of a 2012 Hyundai Tucson on the 300 block of North Yale.

In addition, burglars stole two vehicles with keys in them, a 2015 Mazda CX-9 later found in Will County and a 2017 Ford Fusion on the 400 block of South Ridge. They entered a 2009 Ford Festiva and 2009 Ford Flex on the 300 block of North Yale, taking a gun from one of the vehicles. Nothing appeared to be missing from a 2002 Lexus ES300 and an Acura RDX.

Police said the burglaries took place between 4 p.m. Aug. 20 and 7 a.m. Aug. 22.