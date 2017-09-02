Two sent to hospital after St. Charles crash

A crash involving a car and a motorcycle Saturday in St. Charles sent the drivers of both vehicles to the hospital, officials said.

The St. Charles police and fire departments were called about 12:48 p.m. to the 1900 block of West Main Street, where the drivers of a 1996 Harley Davidson motorcycle and 1999 Dodge Avenger both were injured, according to a news release from the St. Charles Police Department Saturday evening.

Both drivers were taken to Delnor Hospital; their conditions were not immediately available.

The driver of the motorcycle was traveling east on Main Street, when the driver of the Dodge Avenger, who was going west, turned left onto 19th Street and struck the motorcycle, according to the release.

Police have not issued any citations. The crash remains under investigation.

