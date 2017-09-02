North Aurora offering free class on how local government works

North Aurora residents can learn how local government works in a new class the village is offering.

Similar to its citizens police academy, "Government 101" will meet at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 12 to Nov. 16.

"It comes down to communicating with residents," Village Administrator Steven Bosco said about why the village is offering the free class.

Bosco talks to residents about issues and concerns in person, on the phone and on the village's Facebook page. "They may not realize how decisions are made," he said.

People 16 and older can sign up for the class.

The first week, he will cover the administration department, including how officials are elected and how the village's strategic plan is made and updated.

The second week will discuss the budget, audit and finances; the third, community development, including building permits and zoning. Public works will lead the fourth week, followed by the police department the fifth week.

The last meeting will discuss recent projects and the future of the village, Bosco said.

Bosco said that even he did not know much about local government when he was younger. "I did not even know village management was actually a career option until I was in college" and a professor suggested it, he said.

To sign up, call (630) 897-8228. You can also download a registration form at northaurora.org.

Registration is due Sept. 25, and is first-come, first-served. There's room for about 24 people.