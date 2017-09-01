Breaking News Bar
 
Suburban Muslims observe Eid al-Adha celebrations

  • Hundreds of suburban Muslims gather for the first Eid prayer Friday, led by Sheikh Amin Al Ali of the Islamic Community Center Of Illinois, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, as millions of believers worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Hundreds of suburban Muslims gather for the first Eid prayer Friday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, as millions of believers worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Ghazi Sarmad, left, and Tariq Mahmood, both of Des Plaines, joined millions of believers worldwide in celebration of Eid al-Adha Friday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Syeda Madani of Lombard, with her children Amarah, 9, and Azam, 5, attend the celebration of Eid al-Adha Friday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Women and children gather for the celebration of Eid al-Adha Friday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 

Suburban Muslims joined millions of faithful worldwide in celebration of Eid al-Adha Friday.

One of the largest suburban gatherings of worshippers was at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. The celebration kicked off with congregational prayers in the center's banquet hall, followed by an Eid Expo, including halal (permissible) foods, games, and activities. Hundreds of people gathered for the first Eid prayer at 9:30 a.m.

Eid al-Adha is one of two big celebrations in the Islamic tradition. It commemorates the Quranic story of prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. Ismail is later spared by God and an animal is slaughtered in his stead. Observant Muslims worldwide also will mark the occasion by slaughtering animals, symbolically following prophet Abraham's practice, coinciding with the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

In June, Muslims marked another religious observance, Eid al-Fitr, celebrated at the end of a monthlong fasting period for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

