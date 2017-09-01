IDOT: Center Street in Grayslake to remain closed for another week

Work that was supposed to be done Friday, to repair a storm-damaged portion of Center Street in Grayslake will continue for at least another week, keeping the road near the middle of town closed to traffic.

Center Street has been closed between Route 83 and Atkinson Road since Aug. 21 so crews could replace a large culvert damaged by the historic flooding in July. The heavy flash flooding on July 12 undermined the culvert which lead to a partial collapse of the pavement. They were already planning on replacing the culvert next year but after evaluating the damage they decided it couldn't wait until then.

The Lake County Division of Transportation said their contractor was not able to safely open Center Street to traffic on time and so they will now try to have it ready by next Friday, weather permitting.

The delay was caused by several factors, including the heavy rain on Monday which flooded the work site. There was also a delay because ComEd needed to do work of their own in the area.

While the work continues, drivers heading east-west on Center Street are being detoured south to Route 120.