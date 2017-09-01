Breaking News Bar
 
Drowning victim near Winthrop Harbor identified as Zion teen

Daily Herald report

Authorities have identified a teenager who drowned this week in Lake Michigan near Winthrop Harbor as 18-year-old Zion resident JC Lindsey, according to a news release Friday.

Zion firefighters went to the harbor at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a possible drowning. Witnesses told them a swimmer, later identified as Lindsey, was about 50 yards from shore, when he went under water, authorities said.

A kayaker found Lindsey after 10 to 15 minutes of searching and brought him to shore, authorities said. Lindsey was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan by ambulance.

The Lake County Coroner's Office was notified about 2:40 p.m. that Lindsey had died.

The office performed an autopsy Thursday and preliminary results indicate Lindsey died from drowning, authorities said. Toxicology results are pending.

