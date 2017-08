Woman rescued from Lake Arlington

Police and fire departments search for a missing person in Lake Arlington Thursday. A 40-year-old woman was later rescued and taken to the hospital. Courtesy of Larry Graff

Arlington Heights fire officials said a 40-year-old woman was rescued from Lake Arlington Thursday morning and transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police had earlier asked people to avoid the area around the lake as first responders searched for a missing person possibly in need of immediate assistance.

Police said the request was made only to avoid potential interference with the search process.