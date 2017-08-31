Parolee charged with burglaries in St. Charles, Elburn

A 24-year-old parolee has been charged with burglarizing a home and two vehicles in St. Charles and Elburn in June.

David J. Teafoe Jr., of the 6N100 block of Riverside Drive, St. Charles, was arrested this week after a warrant was issued in mid-July.

Teafoe is charged with felony residential burglary, along with two counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, court records show.

He is accused of burglarizing a home on the 7N300 block of Blue Stem Court, St. Charles on June 1, taking $300, a garage door opener, cellphone charger, eight pairs of sunglasses, ski goggles and a radar detector. He also is accused of stealing a hammock, speakers and snowboarding equipment from a car on the 7N200 block of Blue Stem Court that same day, according to Kane County court records.

He is also charged with stealing cable from a car on the 4N300 block of Citation Lane near Elburn, also on June 1, records show.

At the time of the burglaries, Teafoe was on parole after serving part of a 3½-year prison sentence for a 2014 conviction for burglary, according to attorneys at a bond hearing this week.

Teafoe also has convictions for a 2010 armed robbery and for possession of a stolen vehicle in 2012, for which he received probation but later had it revoked due to nonpayment of court fines and failure to obtain an evaluation as ordered by the court, records show.

If convicted of the residential burglary charge, he faces up to 15 years in prison with no chance of probation.

Teafoe was being held at the Kane County jail on $75,000 bail. He is due in court Sept. 20.