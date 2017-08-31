Lou Malnati's opening Carpentersville location this fall

Lou Malnati's is bringing its popular Chicago-style deep dish pizza to a new Carpentersville location this fall.

The Northbrook-based pizzeria is targeting an early November opening for its newest carryout- and delivery-only establishment at 2279 Randall Road, said Mindy Kaplan, senior director of marketing and sales. The site was chosen to bridge the gap between delivery zones for the company's South Elgin and Lakewood establishments, she said.

"We first look at the market itself and see where there's pockets of Lou Malnati's lovers that (are) underserved. Then, we try to find the right space in that market," Kaplan said. "We're excited to begin serving and bringing Lou's more conveniently to that whole area."

The roughly 1,700-square-foot space has been vacant since an Indian grocery store, Aarti Food & Video, closed there about eight years ago, said Patrick Burke, Carpentersville's economic development director. It is in the same strip mall as Randall Roadhouse.

Construction will begin early next month on converting the former store into a restaurant, Kaplan said. Like the South Elgin location, the Carpentersville pizzeria will not have a dine-in option.

Lou Malnati's operates 49 sites -- 16 of which are full-service restaurants -- throughout Chicago and the suburbs, as well as three locations in Arizona. Though best known for its pizza, the restaurant also serves sandwiches, appetizers and salads.

"Lou Malnati's is a signature Chicago-area brand," Burke said. "Carpentersville is looking forward to welcoming it to our community."