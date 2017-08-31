Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 8/31/2017 8:47 PM

Aurora man gets 21 years for sexual assault of a child

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Angel Gallegos-Ortiz

    Angel Gallegos-Ortiz

 
By Liz Ramos
Daily Herald correspondent

An Aurora man was given a 21-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a child he knew.

A Kane County Circuit judge sentenced 31-year-old Angel Gallegos-Ortiz on three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Gallegos-Ortiz was convicted in May after Kane County prosecutors presented evidence that he sexually assaulted the child, who was younger than 13 years old, between August 2013 and April 2015.

In addition to the prison sentence, Gallegos-Ortiz must register for life as a sexual offender.

He must serve 85 percent of his sentence and will receive credit for 855 days served in the Kane County jail since his arrest.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account