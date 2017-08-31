Aurora man gets 21 years for sexual assault of a child

An Aurora man was given a 21-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a child he knew.

A Kane County Circuit judge sentenced 31-year-old Angel Gallegos-Ortiz on three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Gallegos-Ortiz was convicted in May after Kane County prosecutors presented evidence that he sexually assaulted the child, who was younger than 13 years old, between August 2013 and April 2015.

In addition to the prison sentence, Gallegos-Ortiz must register for life as a sexual offender.

He must serve 85 percent of his sentence and will receive credit for 855 days served in the Kane County jail since his arrest.