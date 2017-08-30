Images: Harvey Continues to Impact Texas and Louisiana

See moments this week from the deadly storm Harvey. The storm made another landfall early Wednesday in southwestern Louisiana, after it lingered over Texas for days before meandering back into the Gulf of Mexico. At least 18 people have been killed by Harvey since Friday, when it made landfall in Texas as a Category 4 hurricane.
Nebraska National Guard's Sgt. Ray Smith, left, and Staff Sgt. Lawrence Lind, right, carry a disabled man through flood waters made during Tropical Storm Harvey at a Port Arthur, Texas, apartment complex on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Janice Forse cries at the emergency shelter at the Beaumont Civic Center in Beaumont, Texas after Tropical Storm Harvey on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Her home in Beaumont was flooded Wednesday morning. "Even Katrina wasn't this bad," she said.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after rescuing them from their home surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Evacuees wade down a flooded section of Interstate 610 as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Volunteer Elizabeth Hill, 8, plays with evacuee Skyler Smith, 7, at a shelter at St. Thomas Presbyterian Church in west Houston as Tropical Storm Harvey continues to affect the area Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston, after Tropical Storm Harvey dumped heavy rains, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. The remnants of Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alexendre Jorge evacuates Ethan Colman, 4, from a neighborhood inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston, Texas.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, photo provided by Trudy Lampson, residents of the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, sit in waist-deep flood waters caused by Hurricane Harvey. Authorities said all the residents were safely evacuated from the facility.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Conception Casa, center, and his friend Jose Martinez, right, check on Rhonda Worthington after her car became stuck in rising floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. The two men were evacuating their home that had become flooded when they encountered Worthington's car floating off the road.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rescue boats fill a flooded street as flood victims are evacuated as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man carries a girl after being evacuated from their home as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy duty truck after being evacuated from their homes as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Genice Gipson comforts her lifelong friend, Loretta Capistran, outside of Capistran's apartment complex in Refugio, Texas, on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. "We got to be strong, baby," Gipson told Capistran.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Water from Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Water from Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Evacuees make their way though floodwaters near the Addicks Reservoir as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Airplanes sit at a flooded airport near the Addicks Reservoir as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shane Johnson removes items from a family home destroyed in the wake of Harvey, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Rockport, Texas.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man stands in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey as he waits to board a boat to help look for evacuees Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Kingwood, Texas.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lauren Durst holds onto her ten-month-old son, Wyatt Durst, as they evacuate from the Savannah Estates neighborhood as Addicks Reservoir nears capacity during Tropical Storm Harvey, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A rescuer moves Paulina Tamirano, 92, from a boat to a truck bed as people evacuate from rising waters from Tropical Storm Harvey, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 in Houston.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
People wade through chest deep water down Pine Cliff Drive as Addicks Reservoir nears capacity due to near constant rain from Tropical Storm Harvey, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 in Houston.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Evacuees escaping the floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center that has been set up as a shelter in Houston, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A home is surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Interstate 10 is closed due to floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Interstate 69 is covered by floodwaters at the San Jacinto River bridge as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey caused the river to overflow Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Humble, Texas.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Water is released from Lake Conroe Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Conroe, Texas.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kathryn Loder sorts donated clothing at George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston as Tropical Storm Harvey inches its way through the area on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries help rescue Mike Henry, right, and his partner Rosemarie Carpenter during flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey in Orange, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
People evacuate a neighborhood inundated after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir when it reached capacity due to Tropical Storm Harvey on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers begin repairs to a wall that was lost in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Rockport, Texas.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Barry Horvitz embraces his wife Kim while standing outside their home after removing items damaged by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wings of Rescue volunteer Cathi Perez leans down to embrace rescue dog Sandy, the last of a load of 35 dogs from Texas shelters flown to make space for companion animals rescued in the Hurricane Harvey aftermath, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Seattle. The dogs arriving in Seattle were already in Texas shelters when Harvey hit and are being transferred to Seattle-area shelters so animals displaced from the flooding can be cared for in Texas until they can be reunited with their families there. The rescue transfer is a collaboration between Humane Society of the United States, Wings of Rescue, the Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and other Seattle-area shelters.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Helicopters drop people they have rescued on Highway 69 in Houston Monday. Rising water from Tropical Storm Harvey pushed thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground Sunday as they had to flee their homes.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post.
A man climbs out of a utility vehicle that was stuck on Highway 96 in flood waters, caused by Tropical Storm Harvey, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Lumberton, Texas.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
An emergency response boat passes a boat that was displaced by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Port Aransas, Texas.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Barbara Coleman feeds 10-month-old Landon Davis, a family friend who shares her home, at an emergency shelter at the Beaumont Civic Center in Beaumont, Texas, after Tropical Storm Harvey on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Their home in Port Arthur was flooded Wednesday morning.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Johnny Colunga feeds his pet monkey Prince as they take refuge in the Max Bowl, which was converted to a shelter for those displaced by flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey in Port Arthur, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kim Weatherford surveys the damage at his vacation home in Copano Cove in Rockport, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. The home sustained major damage from Hurricane Harvey.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Volunteers help a woman after she was rescued by boat from her home in Beaumont, Texas, in the aftermath of Harvey on Wednesday Aug. 30, 2017.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
People line up for food as others rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center that has been set up as a shelter for evacuees escaping the floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dowtown Houston is reflected in flooded Buffalo Bayou, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, as the city continues to recover from record flooding caused by Tropical Storm Harvey.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gillis Leho surveys the damage to her home left by floodwaters brought on by Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Leho had been planning to evacuate but had to quickly escape through a window with her grandchildren as rising waters rushed in from nearby Buffalo Bayou. She is staying at the George R. Brown Convention Center but returned home to try and retrieve medications needed for herself and her grandchildren.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by Beulah Johnson, people inside the Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, are surrounded by floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Harvey that overcame the facility that was being used as a shelter for those seeking refuge from the storm. Authorities said it's not clear where the evacuees will go.
ASSOCIATED PRESS