How you can help victims of Hurricane Harvey

hello

• Red Cross is accepting donations at redcross.org or by texting "Harvey" to 90999.

• Global Giving Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund has set a $2 million donation goal at globalgiving.org.

• United Way Houston Chapter is accepting donations at unitedwayhouston.org/flood/flood-donation/.

• SPCA of Texas is coordinating pet evacuations and accepting donations at spca.org/give.

• GOFUNDME is grouping Harvey related causes at gofundme.com/hurricaneharvey.

• The Salvation Army is collecting donations at salarmychicago.org, by telephone at (800) 725-2769 or by texting "STORM" to 51555.

• Jewish Federation Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund at juf.org/HurricaneHarvey.

• Paws In Time is collecting donations for humans and pets at its two locations at 456 Treasure Drive in Oswego and 1891 E. Fabyan Parkway in West Chicago.

• Embrace Relief is launching a Harvey relief campaign at embracerelief.org/harvey/.

• The David Agency Insurance in Elmhurst is collecting clothing and personal items to ship by truck to Texas by the end of this week. Items should be brought between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. by Sept. 1 to the agency's Elmhurst office at 385 N. York Road. Donations of empty shipping boxes also are needed.

• The city of Naperville and the advisory board of the Chicago Salvation Army are hosting a meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Naperville municipal center, 400 S. Eagle St., to discuss how to help after Harvey, how to begin long-term relief efforts and how to avoid scams.