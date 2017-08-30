Geneva house fire sends one person to hospital

One person was displaced and taken to the hospital Wednesday after a house fire in Geneva, officials say.
A neighbor called 911 about 8 p.m. when they saw smoke and flames coming from a home in the 200 block of Kansas Street, Geneva Fire Chief Mike Antenore said.
Firefighters found the homeowner outside the house when they arrived. The homeowner was the only person in the house at the time, and was breathing and conscious while being transported to Delnor Hospital, Antenore said.
Ten fire departments, including St. Charles, Elburn, Batavia and West Chicago responded to the call.
An estimate of the damage was not immediately available.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
