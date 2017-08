Dense fog advisory issued in suburbs

hello

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for the suburbs until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials warn visibility will be one-quarter mile or less for Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane and McHenry counties until 9 a.m.

The low visibility could result in hazardous driving conditions and longer travel times, officials said.

Motorists are urged to slow down when driving, use headlights to allow other drivers to see you, and leave plenty of distance ahead to ensure enough time to stop.