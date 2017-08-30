Coroner: Joliet mother, twin daughters suffered gunshot wounds

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) -- Preliminary autopsy results show a Joliet mother suffered a gunshot wound to the head and her twin 5-year-old daughters each were shot more than once in what authorities are investigating as murders and a suicide.

The (DeKalb) Daily Chronicle reports that autopsies were performed Tuesday on the bodies of 41-year-old Celisa Henning and daughters, Makayla and Addison.

Their bodies were found Monday afternoon in a Joliet home.

The Will County coroner's office says a manner of the deaths will be determined upon the conclusion of the police investigation, and autopsy and toxicology reports.

The newspaper reports that Norma Henning said her daughter-in-law had been suffering health problems following a car accident.

Joliet police Deputy Chief Al Roechner said he didn't know if Celisa Henning had medical issues before the shootings.

