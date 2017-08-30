Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson undergoing kidney transplant

As he walked into Rush University Medical Center Wednesday morning to undergo kidney transplant surgery, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson seemed light hearted.

When asked by a reporter to reflect on the surreal concept of having a kidney -- donated from his 25-year-old son -- sewn into his body, Johnson smiled.

"Well, part of me is in him, you know, so he's just giving it back to me," he said.

"I just hope I don't get the urge to do the things that college kids do," he said, poking at his son, Daniel, an elementary school teacher who is in the process of applying to become a Chicago cop.

A hospital spokesman said well-wishers should not expect updates on the procedures until about 5 p.m.

The transplant surgery will last about three hours, followed by six weeks or so recuperating.

For more, check chicago.suntimes.com.

