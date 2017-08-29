Breaking News Bar
 
Rizzo unveils new waiting room at Lurie Children's Hospital

  • Chicago Cub Anthony Rizzo unveiled a new waiting room at Lurie Children's Hospital on Tuesday.

A $3 million donation by Cubs superstar Anthony Rizzo seeks to help children, and their families, battling cancer.

On Tuesday, Rizzo and his family cut the ribbon for the new Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation waiting room at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago during an emotional event.

Rizzo, a cancer survivor, said he remembers what it was like for him and his family and wanted to create something a little more warm and comforting for these kids.

"I remember sitting with my mom, saying we were going to do this ten years ago, and this is just a little step to our mission to be able to give back and do," Rizzo said. "This type of work is so much bigger than winning the World Series, doing anything on the baseball field. Because my family has been through it, there are so many families here going through it, this is as real as it gets in life."

Two new pieces of wall decor -- an image of Rizzo on the field on Wrigley bricks and a Rizzo jersey signed by Lurie patients fighting cancer -- were also unveiled.

Rizzo's foundation also donated money for families that need financial support during cancer treatment, and funding for two oncology specialists at the hospital.

The Cubs player's commitment to Lurie is nothing new. Rizzo visits the hospital and children battling cancer once a month.

