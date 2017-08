Gun shop plan scrapped in Mundelein

A plan to open a gun shop and shooting range in Mundelein has been withdrawn by the company, village officials announced Monday.

MiR Tactical, which now operates in Buffalo Grove, had proposed moving to 800 E. Route 45 in Mundelein. But the plan had been widely criticized by nearby residents, and requests for zoning variations faced opposition at village hall, too.

At the start of Monday's village board meeting, Mayor Steve Lentz announced the company had withdrawn its proposal indefinitely.