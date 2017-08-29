Breaking News Bar
 
Grayslake teen who died from gunshot wound after house fire identified

      Authorities on Tuesday identified Zackary Bowman as the 17-year-old Grayslake boy who died Saturday, four days after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound when pulling him from his burning home.
Doug T. Graham
 
 

Authorities have identified as Zackary Bollam as the Grayslake teen who died from injuries suffered last week when he was shot in the head before a fire broke out in his home.

Zackary, 17, was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Grayslake police said Monday. The Cook County medical examiner's office released his identity Tuesday.

Zackary was rushed to the hospital Aug. 22, after three Grayslake police officers pulled him from his burning home in the 300 block of Normandy Lane and discovered he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say Zackary's grandmother and guardian, Deborah St. Antoine-Browne, 65, killed herself Thursday by jumping off the top floor of the medical center's parking garage after police questioned her about the teen's shooting.

Before taking her own life, police said, St. Antoine-Browne instructed Zackary's younger sister to ingest a bottle of prescription medication. The girl took some of the medication but then sought medical help in the hospital's emergency department, authorities said.

Officers and firefighters dispatched to the boy's home about 12:30 a.m. Aug. 22 found St. Antoine-Browne and her granddaughter outside the residence, but learned the 17-year-old was trapped inside. Three police officers ran through the smoke without safety equipment to find the boy and pull him from the burning house.

After the fire was extinguished, investigators recovered a .38-caliber pistol in the home, authorities said.

As part of the investigation, police interviewed St. Antoine-Browne at the medical center Thursday. Two hours later, authorities said, she jumped to her death.

