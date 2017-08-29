FBI offers reward in dragway shooting of 3 suburban men

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of a man who gunned down three suburban residents earlier this month at a Wisconsin drag-racing track.

Khalid R. Howard, 30, of Aurora; Derek K. Edwards, 26, of North Aurora; and David L. Watson, 30, of Oswego, died from gunshot wounds after the unidentified gunman opened fire on them at about 7 p.m. Aug. 13, at Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove, Wisconsin, police say.

The three men were victims of a targeted, gang-related attack, authorities said. The unidentified shooter walked up to the victims at a concession tent and shot two of them, then chased down the third victim and fatally shot him at the side of the tent.

More than 5,000 people were at an event called Larry's Fun Fest, which draws car lovers and their families from the Chicago area and southeastern Wisconsin, when the gunfire erupted.

Aurora police confirmed all three victims "were well-known" to authorities, had gang ties in the area, and had previous felony and misdemeanor arrests.

The shooter is described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old, standing about 5 feet, 9 inches, with a thin, athletic build. His hair was shaved on the side, with a "scruffy" top, authorities said.

The suspect fled the area after the shooting in a vehicle. Witnesses described it only as "possibly a black vehicle," police said.

Authorities believe several dozen people may have witnessed the attack.

Anyone with information should contact the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department at (262) 605-5102 or the Aurora Police Department Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.