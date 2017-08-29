Carpentersville restaurant offers authentic Greek street food

When customers leave Carpentersville's new Mediterranean restaurant, owner George Papaioannou wants them to feel as if they've just finished dining in a town square in Greece.

The authentic Greek street food served at Gyradiko, 142 S. Western Ave., is intended to mimic the culture and cuisine of Papaioannou's hometown of Nafplio, a town on the Argolic Gulf. Boldly decorated in black, red and white, the restaurant features Greek phrases on the walls and a staff that is familiar with the menu, he said.

"We are trying to provide an urban street vibe that presents the flavors and flare of Greek street food," Papaioannou said. "I use my background and flavors that I remembered growing up as a child, and wanted to create a concept to usher in a new evolution of the classic diner-style gyro."

Gyradiko, a fast-casual establishment, opened Aug. 15 at its location along Route 31, filling a space vacated earlier this year by Just Hot Dogs.

Papaioannou, a Montgomery resident, previously worked as a server, barista and general manager at various restaurants in Chicago, he said. He chose the Carpentersville site for his new business after hearing high remarks from his friend and former colleague, Frank Georgacopoulo, who is a managing partner at Southern Belles Pancake House.

"When the opportunity presented itself, I took a tour of the building and fell in love," Papaioannou said. Georgacopoulo later helped to streamline the menu and finalize some ideas for Gyradiko, he added.

Gyradiko is the second new restaurant to open in the village this month, said Patrick Burke, Carpentersville's economic development director. Q88, an establishment serving Vietnamese and Thai cuisine, recently replaced the former Masa Steakhouse & Sushi Bar at 7020 Huntley Road.

"Both spaces were filled relatively quickly, which is encouraging to see," he said. "The variety for dining choices is expanding rapidly."

Gyradiko's menu includes gyros, kebabs, signature sandwiches and sides, as well as various flavors of loukoumades, which are Greek doughnuts. Most of the ingredients, including beer, are imported from Greece, Papaioannou said.

The restaurant, which seats about 25 people, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, according to its Facebook page. Carryout and catering services are also available.

"Business has been fantastic. The customers are very friendly and loving what we do," Papaioannou said. "Overall, (we're) very happy and excited to begin this authentic Greek street food movement in Carpentersville."