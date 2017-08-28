State, counties preparing to offer Hurricane Harvey aid

An Illinois agency says it's prepared to mobilize manpower and equipment to send to Texas to aid relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

So far, though, officials at the Illinois Emergency Management Agency say they haven't been called for assistance.

"At this point, we're in the monitoring stage," agency spokeswoman Patti Thompson said Monday. "There haven't been a whole lot of those types of requests yet. But this is going to be a long-lasting event. So we are closely watching it."

Thompson said IEMA Director James Joseph reached out over the weekend to his emergency management counterpart in Texas to let him know "we stand ready to provide whatever assistance they would need from us."

Illinois would receive requests from Texas though the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a nationwide mutual aid system. Thompson said the system ensures the state requesting assistance gets exactly what it wants where it needs it.

While no requests have been made yet, IEMA already has started reaching out to some of its mutual aid partners throughout the state.

"We're trying to be as active as we can," Thompson said. "So if and when any kind of request comes through that we can fill, we are ready to do that as quickly as possible."

Emergency management officials in DuPage, Kane, McHenry and Cook counties say they are standing by.

The Cook County Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Management, for example, is compiling a list of available resources should they be needed, according to a spokeswoman.

David Christensen, director of McHenry County Emergency Management, said it could be weeks or even months before there's a request of the county.

"It was two months after (Hurricane) Katrina that I ended up going to Mississippi to assist down there," he said.