Prosecutors dismiss drug charges against Schaumburg man

Prosecutors dismissed drug charges against a Schaumburg man that stemmed from an investigation last January by the Illinois State Police North Central Narcotics Task Force.

The charges against Michael Paulsen were dismissed Friday following an earlier ruling that suppressed evidence gathered during a search.

Defense attorneys for Paulsen argued during an earlier hearing that police illegally searched a Hanover Park home that an unidentified police source claimed housed a "cannabis grow operation," according to court records.

A woman who answered the door to the home allowed police inside, but she was not the owner and was not listed on the lease, according to a motion filed by defense attorney Myron B. Goldstin. Goldstin argued the search was not consensual and asked the court to suppress the evidence. The court granted Goldstin's motion, court records show.

Prosecutors at Paulsen's bond hearing said he was arrested when he showed up at the Hanover Park home. According to court clerk records, Paulsen has a Schaumburg address.