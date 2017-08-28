One injured in stabbing in Arlington Heights

One person was stabbed after intervening in a fight between two friends in Arlington Heights Sunday, authorities said.

Police were called to the 0 to 100 block of Campbell Street about 8:30 p.m. for a person suffering from a stab wound, authorities said.

Officials said two friends entered into a physical fight and one friend hit the other with a beer bottle.

When the friend who swung the beer bottle tried to run, a third person stepped in and tried to stop him, authorities said. The offender pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, then ran from the scene, authorities said.

Authorities said the stabbing victim was transported to the hospital with nonlife threatening injuries. The offender is not in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arlington Heights Police Department at (847) 368-5300.