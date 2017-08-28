Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 8/28/2017 12:54 PM

Naperville's wheelchair queen wins national award for platform

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Shannon Webster of Naperville was not named Ms. Wheelchair America, but as the holder of the Illinois crown for 2017, she won an award for giving the best speech about her platform of employment for people with disabilities.

      Shannon Webster of Naperville was not named Ms. Wheelchair America, but as the holder of the Illinois crown for 2017, she won an award for giving the best speech about her platform of employment for people with disabilities.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Shannon Webster of Naperville, also known as Ms. Wheelchair Illinois 2017, did not win the national crown at a pageant against 24 other participants this month in Pennsylvania, but she plans to continue advocating for employment for people with disabilities.

      Shannon Webster of Naperville, also known as Ms. Wheelchair Illinois 2017, did not win the national crown at a pageant against 24 other participants this month in Pennsylvania, but she plans to continue advocating for employment for people with disabilities.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Marie Wilson
 
 

Shannon Webster of Naperville was not named Ms. Wheelchair America, but her speech about the importance of employment for people with disabilities won her an award at this year's national pageant.

Webster, 25, gave the best speech about her platform among any of the 25 competitors in the pageant, judges determined during the annual event earlier this month in Pennsylvania.

"I was overjoyed to win the best speech award because it validated my purpose to be a voice for those with all levels of abilities," she said.

Webster, who has cerebral palsy, is passionate about promoting the belief among people with disabilities that they can achieve the careers they want and the knowledge among employers that it doesn't have to be difficult to make accommodations for people with physical or cognitive challenges.

Her passions came through during the two-minute, memorized speech she delivered Aug. 18, and she enjoyed hearing the causes that motivated her peers who were vying for the crown.

"It was so empowering to meet 24 other women passionate about disability advocacy across the country," Webster said.

Although she wasn't elevated from her state's wheelchair queen for 2017 to become the national queen, Webster said she plans to continue her advocacy, further motivated by her time at the national event.

"It was the most rewarding and humbling experience of my life, thus far," she said.

On the job as a corporate recruiter for Exelon in Chicago, Webster advocates by leading training sessions about how to interview people with disabilities and by proving she can make the 90-minute commute by car, train and taxi three times a week, working from home the other two.

In the community in Naperville, she spreads her message by giving talks, posting on social media and meeting with organizations such as adaptive physical education classes at her alma mater, Naperville Central High School, and members of the city's accessible community task force.

Webster is preparing to pass off her crown and sash at the conclusion of the Ms. Wheelchair Illinois 2018 pageant, which is scheduled to take place in October in Oak Brook.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account