Cook County
updated: 8/28/2017 5:05 PM

Arlington Heights police investigating downtown stabbing

  • This is the 0 to 100 block of Campbell Street in downtown Arlington Heights looking west Monday. Police said a man was stabbed after intervening in a fight between two other men there about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Arlington Heights police are investigating an altercation that resulted in a man being stabbed after intervening in a fight between two other men Sunday night in the village's downtown, authorities said.

Cmdr. Nathan Hayes said investigators have interviewed witnesses and were reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses to try to determine what happened on the 0 to 100 block of Campbell Street near Vail Avenue about 8:30 p.m.

Police said the first two men got into a fight, with one hitting the other in the head with a beer bottle. Authorities said the alleged offender took the victim's mobile device.

When the offender who swung the beer bottle tried to run, the third man stepped in and tried to stop him, police said. The offender pulled out a knife, stabbed the second victim and fled the scene, according to authorities.

Police declined to reveal a potential motive for the attack. However, they said it was not considered random, even though none of the men knew each other.

"There's no threat to the public," Hayes said.

Police said both victims suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and were taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. The offender was not in custody.

Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes said residents and other visitors should not be concerned about going downtown.

"We have a very strong police presence in our downtown and wherever crowds might gather," the mayor said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arlington Heights police at (847) 368-5300.

