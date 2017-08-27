Images: Tropical Storm Harvey creates havoc in Texas

See images as Hurricane Harvey became a tropical storm Sunday causing flooding around the coastal towns of Texas, including Houston. Residents along the coast returned to find their homes in ruins after the hurricane hit on Saturday. The tropical storm caused flooding around southeast Texas and people looking for shelter from the rains.
Mikhail Bachynsky hugs her dog Lily after they were rescued from their home Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in the Friendswood area of Houston. Neighbors with boats are using their personal boats to rescue Friendswood stranded by flooding.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Emily Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas, Texas, on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Moses Juarez, left, and Anselmo Padilla wade through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents wade through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A truck pushes through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Two kayakers try to beat the current pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou along S. Braeswood in Houston, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Rescuers answered hundreds of calls for help Sunday as floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey climbed high enough to begin filling second-story homes, and authorities urged stranded families to seek refuge on their rooftops.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A family evacuates their Meyerland home in Houston, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Rescuers answered hundreds of calls for help Sunday as floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey rose high enough to begin filling second-story homes, and authorities urged stranded families to seek refuge on their rooftops.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents wade through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man wades through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Emily Zurawski calls her mother at an emergency command center in Port Aransas, Texas, on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
An abandoned vehicle sits in floodwaters on the I-10 highway in Houston, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Two people walk down a flooded section of Interstate 610 in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car by Harris County Sheriff's Department Richard Wagner along Interstate 610 in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Precinct 6 Deputy Constables Sgt. Paul Fernandez, from left, Sgt. Michael Tran and Sgt. Radha Patel rescue an elderly woman from rising water on North MacGregor Way, near Brays Bayou, after heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Neighbors use their personal boats to rescue Friendswood, Texas residents stranded by flooding Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man checks on a boat storage facility that was damaged by Hurricane Harvey, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Rockport, Texas.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents are rescued from their homes surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Neighbors are using their personal boats to rescue flooded Friendswood residents Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Friendswood, Texas.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
An official climbs through a window as he checks home damaged by Hurricane Harvey, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Two woman walk in heavy rain as they evacuate floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents are rescued from their homes surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
James Falcon helps residents from Watonga Boulevard cross the flooded White Oak Bayou, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents sit on a fence surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
People wait in line at a rescue point along Edgebrook Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston. Flooding is wide spread after rain from Hurricane Harvey.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sam Speights tries to hold back tears while holding his dogs and surveying the damage to his home in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. Speights tried to stay in his home during the storm but had to move to other shelter after he lost his roof and back wall.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Terranysha Ferguson holds her son, Christian Phillips as she sits with the rest of her family at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Rising floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground Sunday in Houston, overwhelming rescuers who fielded countless desperate calls for help.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents are rescued from their homes surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
People seek shelter from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Rising floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground Sunday in Houston, overwhelming rescuers who fielded countless desperate calls for help.
ASSOCIATED PRESS