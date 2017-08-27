Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/27/2017 4:31 PM

Bikers rally for Gurnee library programs

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Motorcyclists drive on Old Gage Lake Road during Bikers for Books on Sunday, a road rally to raise money for kids programs at the Warren-Newport Public Library in Gurnee.

      Motorcyclists drive on Old Gage Lake Road during Bikers for Books on Sunday, a road rally to raise money for kids programs at the Warren-Newport Public Library in Gurnee.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Brian and Diane Braun of Gurnee prepare to ride their Vespa during Bikers for Books on Sunday starting at Jesse Oaks Food and Drink in Gages Lake.

      Brian and Diane Braun of Gurnee prepare to ride their Vespa during Bikers for Books on Sunday starting at Jesse Oaks Food and Drink in Gages Lake.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Lake County Board member Steve Carlson of Gurnee, left, talks to Brian Niemi of Gurnee and Kevin Getty of Antioch before taking part in the Bikers for Books rally on Sunday. The event raised money for kids programs at the Warren-Newport Public Library in Gurnee.

      Lake County Board member Steve Carlson of Gurnee, left, talks to Brian Niemi of Gurnee and Kevin Getty of Antioch before taking part in the Bikers for Books rally on Sunday. The event raised money for kids programs at the Warren-Newport Public Library in Gurnee.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The Warren-Newport Public Library District held its 2nd annual Bikers for Books-Dick Welton Memorial Ride on Sunday to raise money for educational technology programming for kids.

"It is going to be 66 miles of beautiful scenery with a Route 66 theme." said Janice Marsh, the library's communications director. "There is a community of bikers that love to get together and do these bike rides on the weekend. They love being out on their bikes and having a good cause to support."

Under rainy skies, about 20 riders participated in the road rally that started at Jesse Oaks Food and Drink in Gages Lake.

The group traveled west to the Volo Auto Museum, north to Kickstand Bar & Grill in Camp Lake, Wisconsin, east to the Welton Memorial in Gurnee, and back to Jesse Oaks, all in about two hours.

"This is always fun because I just crank the music and relax and have a good time. I love these things," said Grayslake resident Tim Candy, who rode a 2013 Victory Cross Country.

A festive after-party was planned at the conclusion of the ride that included lunch at Jesse Oaks, live music, and 35 raffle baskets with a grand prize of an overnight stay at Harrah's in Joliet.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account