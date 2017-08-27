Bikers rally for Gurnee library programs

The Warren-Newport Public Library District held its 2nd annual Bikers for Books-Dick Welton Memorial Ride on Sunday to raise money for educational technology programming for kids.

"It is going to be 66 miles of beautiful scenery with a Route 66 theme." said Janice Marsh, the library's communications director. "There is a community of bikers that love to get together and do these bike rides on the weekend. They love being out on their bikes and having a good cause to support."

Under rainy skies, about 20 riders participated in the road rally that started at Jesse Oaks Food and Drink in Gages Lake.

The group traveled west to the Volo Auto Museum, north to Kickstand Bar & Grill in Camp Lake, Wisconsin, east to the Welton Memorial in Gurnee, and back to Jesse Oaks, all in about two hours.

"This is always fun because I just crank the music and relax and have a good time. I love these things," said Grayslake resident Tim Candy, who rode a 2013 Victory Cross Country.

A festive after-party was planned at the conclusion of the ride that included lunch at Jesse Oaks, live music, and 35 raffle baskets with a grand prize of an overnight stay at Harrah's in Joliet.