Tollway poised to open new stretch of Route 390 this fall

The Illinois tollway opens up a second stretch of road on Route 390 this November as its push to O'Hare International Airport continues.

The latest segment stretches from I-290 to Route 83, with four interchanges and three mainline collection points and tolls costing between 20 cents and 25 cents.

Drivers will be able to use the new section of the all-electronic road starting Nov. 1.

Previously, Route 390, or the Elgin-O'Hare Expressway, started in Hanover Park and ended in Itasca as a freeway. The tollway adopted the project and is extending the road to O'Hare along Thorndale Avenue.

"Obviously toll roads are user-pay, and if you don't want to pay tolls, you don't have to use them," Chairman Robert Schillerstrom said.

He predicted the toll road would "allow people to get to work in a quicker, safer fashion. It's a project that's been worked on by many people over many years and it's really exciting to see its progress."

Interchanges include Park Boulevard, Arlington Heights Road/Prospect Avenue/Ketter Drive, Wood Dale Road and Route 83.

Mainline gantries will collect tolls of 25 cents near Arlington Heights Road, 20 cents west of Wood Dale Road, 20 cents west of Route 83 and 20 cents at the Ketter Drive ramp.

Toll rates for I-PASS users are 20 cents a mile compared to a 6-cent average on the rest of the system.

Later, Route 390 will connect with a ring road dubbed I-490 on the west side of the airport linking to the Tri-State Tollway in Franklin Park and the Jane Addams Tollway in Des Plaines.

The agency had been feuding with the Canadian Pacific Railroad over land it wants to acquire for I-490 near Bensenville. CP's opposition could impair the project, but both sides are back to negotiations, Schillerstrom said.

"With the opportunity to talk and listen to what their concerns are and for them to listen to our concerns ... we'll hopefully come to a resolution," he said.