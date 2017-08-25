Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 8/25/2017 5:50 PM

Rauner now criticizes leaders' school funding reform deal

  • A day after Gov. Bruce Rauner praised a school funding deal that four General Assembly leaders said they struck, he criticized the deal Friday while speaking in downstate Marion.

Gov. Bruce Rauner told Downstate business leaders on Friday that legislators are "very close to a final deal" on education funding reform -- but he blasted Speaker Mike Madigan for putting "a bunch of bad things" in the bill -- including "money that shouldn't go to Chicago."

The governor's tone is unlike a statement his office released on Thursday in announcing the agreement in which he applauded the leaders and said he looked forward to seeing a deal get passed in both chambers.

On Friday, the governor told the Marion Chamber of Commerce he wants to "fix" problems within the deal in another bill.

"It's not fair but it's going to end up being a compromise," Rauner said. "It's not where we'd like it to be, but what I'll try to do is fix the problems with it in subsequent legislation."

He did not go into specifics as to what those changes might entail, but he did pin blame on Madigan for inserting language "to assist Chicago and its financial crisis," and divert money "that shouldn't go to Chicago."

• For more on this story, see the coverage at chicago.suntimes.com.

