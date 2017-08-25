Grayslake teen injured in house fire also had gunshot wound

A Grayslake teenager had a gunshot wound to the head when he was rescued from a house fire this week, police said Friday.

Police also reported the victim's 65-year-old grandmother, who also lived in the house, killed herself Thursday after asking her granddaughter to ingest a bottle of prescription medication.

Grayslake Police are still investigating the strange story behind the death of Deborah St. Antione-Browne, authorities said in news release. Police have scheduled a news conference today to provide additional details, authorities said.

Police were dispatched to a house fire on the 300 block of Normandy Lane about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. A 17-year-old boy was rescued from an upstairs room by three police officers and taken to the burn unit Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood for treatment of his injuries, authorities said.

However, police learned the victim was also suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, and they recovered a .38-caliber pistol from the house later that morning, authorities said.

During that investigation, statements were taken from several witnesses and the fire victims that led investigators to interview St. Antione-Browne, the victim's grandmother and guardian.

The interview took place Thursday at Loyola University Medical Center. There, police obtained statements, fingerprints and DNA, authorities said.

Two hours later, Grayslake Police were told by the Cook County Sheriff's Office that St. Antoine-Browne had killed herself at the hospital parking garage.

Additionally, authorities said, the Department of Children and Family Services were told that before she killed herself, St. Antoine-Browne gave her granddaughter a bottle of prescription medication and instructed the girl to take it all. The girl ingested some of the medication, but sought medical help in the emergency department, authorities said.

The children are under care of DCFS, authorities said.