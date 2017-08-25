District 25 shows off additions to two Arlington Heights schools

The Windsor Elementary School expansion included doubling the size of the gymnasium, adding six new classrooms for general instruction and adding new office and meeting spaces for staff. Courtesy of District 25

Thomas Middle School Principal Brian Kaye leads Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes and other leaders on a tour of his newly expanded school, beginning in the new main entrance area. Courtesy of District 25

Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 gave VIP tours Friday to show off major additions at Thomas Middle School, 1430 N. Belmont Ave., and Windsor Elementary School, 1315 E. Miner St.

The Thomas expansion included a new gymnasium, a new front entrance, new offices, expanded commons and seven new classrooms. The old gymnasium space was converted into a new band room and new music room, and the old workout room was converted into a new drama room.

Work on the nearly $15 million project began late last year. The school has about 1,000 students, a number that has been growing in recent years.

The Windsor expansion included six new classrooms, a new office and meeting spaces for staff, expanded commons and a gymnasium addition that doubled the size. The work, which cost almost $14 million, allowed the school to get rid of its mobile building, where two classrooms met.

Fall classes in District 25 begin Monday morning.